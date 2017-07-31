Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
London, United Kingdom - JULY 31, 2017: people walk on the embankment near Tower Millennium Pier. Shard and City Hall. Evening light. Pleasure boats. Tourists sit on bench and walk on the embankment
Formats
5419 × 3613 pixels • 18.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG