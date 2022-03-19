Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
LONDON, UK - MARCH 19 2022:Alexandra Palace also known as Ally Pally is a Grade II listed entertainment and sports venue, situated between Wood Green and Muswell Hill in the London Borough of Haringey
Formats
7915 × 5280 pixels • 26.4 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG