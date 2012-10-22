Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LONDON, UK. - DECEMBER 23: Built in 1999 the London Eye is Europe's largest ferris wheel and the United Kingdoms most popular paid tourist attraction. Taken on December 23rd 2006 in London, England.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

46601863

Stock Photo ID: 46601863

LONDON, UK. - DECEMBER 23: Built in 1999 the London Eye is Europe's largest ferris wheel and the United Kingdoms most popular paid tourist attraction. Taken on December 23rd 2006 in London, England.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3216 × 2499 pixels • 10.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 777 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 389 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Photo Works

Photo Works