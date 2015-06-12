Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LONDON - NOVEMBER 11: A person has made an attempt to jump from Westminster bridge in central London. Police and fire crews where at the scene. November 11, 2009 in London, United Kingdom
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.