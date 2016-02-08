Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LONDON - JUNE 30; Various placards displayed during a protest against proposed government cuts and pension reforms during a demonstration organised by PCS and NUT unions in London on June 30, 2011

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

80227027

Stock Photo ID: 80227027

LONDON - JUNE 30; Various placards displayed during a protest against proposed government cuts and pension reforms during a demonstration organised by PCS and NUT unions in London on June 30, 2011

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2722 × 2832 pixels • 9.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 961 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 481 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Matt Gibson

Matt Gibson