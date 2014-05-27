Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 128134331
LONDON - JUNE 07: An actor portrays the guard at Hampton Court Palace protects the former seat of Henry the VIII, King of England who was reigned from 1509 to 1547 in London in UK on June 07, 2010.
