Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
LONDON - JANUARY 16, 2019: Double-decker Oxford Tube red bus parked at the Buckingham Palace Road, near Victoria Station terminus in the City of Westminster.
Formats
4200 × 2774 pixels • 14 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 660 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG