Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LONDON - JAN 29: Performers, lion dance, take part in the celebration of Chinese New Year on January 29, 2012 in London, UK. Various traditional performance attract thousands of people to the street
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

93955780

Stock Photo ID: 93955780

LONDON - JAN 29: Performers, lion dance, take part in the celebration of Chinese New Year on January 29, 2012 in London, UK. Various traditional performance attract thousands of people to the street

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Sampajano_Anizza

Sampajano_Anizza

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.