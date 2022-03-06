Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
London, United Kingdom. 7th June 2020. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well UK.
Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok / Thailand - July 18 2020: Rally to expel government of students and general public at Democracy Monument.
London, United Kingdom - February 4, 2017: Stop Trump March. A protest march was held in London to call for the Trump instigated ban on seven Muslim countries to be lifted.
New York, New York. - January 29, 2017: People participating in the protest march against President Trump's new immigration laws in Manhattan in 2017 in New York City.
Newark, Delaware/USA-6-6-2020:Protest for Racial Equality in honor of George Floyd
Boston, MA/America - March 24th, 2018: March for Our Lives. Gun Control, Gun Reform. Demonstration. Resistance gathering and protest. Many unique protest signs. Anti gun violence.
Besançon, France. 06 March 2021. close-up of plancart during demonstration for women's rights

See more

1931143400

See more

1931143400

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810483

Item ID: 2132810483

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano