Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Batumi, Georgia - January 23, 2021: Unauthorized rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
WASHINGTON DC - JANUARY 20 2017: Protests filled Washington DC during Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
March 24 2018: MARCH FOR OUR LIVES Rally - American Gun Violence Protest - Toronto - Gun Control, Signs, Students from Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland Florida, Politics and NRA
Fairfax, VA - December 14, 2017: Protesters gather for a vigil outside of the NRA on the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.
London UK 10 February 2016 Thousands of taxi drivers by United Cabbies Group bring traffic to standstill in London's Whitehall protesting against UBER working conditions.
London, England, 1st April, 2019. Preacher in parliament square
23.01.2021 Kiev, Embassy of the Russian Federation. Protest pickets in support of Alexei Navalny, Freedom to Navalny!

See more

1900609999

See more

1900609999

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810463

Item ID: 2132810463

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano