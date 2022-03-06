Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
LONDON, UK - NOVEMBER 18, 2011: Group of tourists visit the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, London.
LONDON, UK - SEP 27, 2019: Global strike for climate march in London. People and students gather in climate change protest rally with SchoolStrike4Climate and FridayForFuture, and demand urgent action
June 30, 2018 - San Francisco, California: Protesters march from Dolores Park in the Mission District to City Hall to protest the Trump administration’s family separation and detention process.
New Hampshire Gun Rights Rally at the Capital House in Concord, NH. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Men are holding American Guard flag at the capital house.
Washington, DC / USA - October 6, 2018: Protestors surround the US Capitol as the US Senate votes on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court
LONDON, UK - CIRCA JUNE 2017: The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810453

Item ID: 2132810453

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano