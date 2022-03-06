Images

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 24, 2019: Opposition march in memory of the politician Boris Nemtsov killed 4 years ago
London, UK. 1st April, 2017. A supporter of Unite Against Fascism protests against a march by far-right group the English Defence League. Poster with inscription "Smash the Nazis"
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - 10 MARCH 2019: Protest in Moscow for freedom web.
London, UK 29 March 2019 Leave supporters rally at Westminster to protest against the delay to Brexit, on the day the UK was due to leave the EU.
Buenos Aires, Argentina - 08/17/2020: People protesting against the quarantine and the government's intention to reform justice. It's the most important protest that took place in 8 months
Oct 03, 2020 Black Trans Lives Matter marching at Central Park North, New York City, USA.
Warsaw, NOV 2. 2020: People seat on a road and hold banners as they block car traffic during the protests against the Constitutional Court ruling on tightening the abortion law

1846843423

1846843423

2132810411

Item ID: 2132810411

Important information

Formats

  3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano