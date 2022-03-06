Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Lampang / Thailand - 26 Jul 2020: Covid-19 disease screening point for passengers coming to the Lampang Railway Station, Lampang Province, Thailand.
NEW YORK CITY - APRIL 29 2015: hundreds of demonstrators filled Union Square in support of Freddie Gray protests in Baltimore. Attempts to march resulted in more than one hundred arrests by NYPD
Greenwood, Indiana / United States - July 6 2020: Take Me Home Signage
Milan / Italy - 09 27 2019 : climate strike in Milan of students save the planet
POZNAN, POLAND - AUGUST 05, 2016: Polish Maslo Ekstra butter packed in paper

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810409

Item ID: 2132810409

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano