Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds flowers at Trafalgar Sq while she observes a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Close up view of a woman holding a wilted yellow flower
Closeup image of bride and groom hands with rings.
bride presses down the groom in a white suit and a yellow buttonhole
Messy room after party
Girl in a coat holding maple leaves and a book in the park in autumn
Florists in a greenhouse collect bouquets of tulips for delivery

Item ID: 2132810407

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds flowers at Trafalgar Sq while she observes a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano