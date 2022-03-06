Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam-October 2, 2018: View of billboards on the street.
FOSTER CITY, CA - SEPT 25: Meg Whitman gives a speech during her campaign for California governor 2010 election at SolarCity warehouse, September 25, 2009, Foster City, CA
Wonosobo, Indonesia - July/08/2019 : Telaga Menjer
Aken, Germany 02-18-2018 procession previously known as rosenmontag
Bukit Jalil, Malaysia - 29 September 2018 : Mydigitalmaker fair, a joint public-private-academia initiative in transforming Malaysian youth from digital users to producers held in Axiata Arena.
NEW YORK CITY - NOVEMBER 28 2014: several hundred activists gathered in Herald Square to urge passersby to boycott Black Friday sales at Macy's & other department stores in outrage over Mike Brown
Besiktas, Istanbul, Turkey - November 2019: Eagle statue in Besiktas. Besiktas football team icon. Atatürk photo in the square

See more

1553596625

See more

1553596625

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810397

Item ID: 2132810397

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano