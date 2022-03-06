Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Russia, Kirov - May, 14, 2017: Group of people during historical tours in spring in Kirov city in 2017
minneapolis, usa - june 10 2020: minneapolis protesters and police
Wroclaw, Poland, 07.10.2017, Polish policemen and policewomen in black uniforms during the security of the assembly in Wrocław in the old town.
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29, 2020: Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin go door-knocking to encourage New Yorkers to complete the census in South Richmond Hill, Queens
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - OCT 20: Security officials cordon off the venue for inspection after the bomb blast occurred at a bus stop located on Shireen Jinnah Colony on October 20, 2020 in Karachi.
Edinburgh, Scotland / United Kingdom - April 16 2019: Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters are occupying North Bridge in front of a cordon of policemen.
04.11.2010. Russia, Moscow: Annual march of Russian nationalists in Moscow (Russian march). Nationalists on the march. Protest youth on the march.

See more

1804373263

See more

1804373263

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810385

Item ID: 2132810385

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano