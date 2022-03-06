Images

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
LONDON, UK - MARCH 23, 2019: Brexit London March 2019. 1 millions protesters march on Parliament to demand that the public be given a final say on Brexit.
Portland, PDX, Oregon - September 20, 2019: Climate March protesters rally for climate justice.
London, United Kingdom - December 12 2020: Protesters stage a demonstration in Leicester Square, London. Protesters called for solidarity with Hong Kong citizens opposing Chinese government.
Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. OCTOBER 3, 2017. Catalonia Referendum. People protesting against last Incidents of the Referendum day.
MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 1, 2014: Protesters at the Munich Security Conference during their annual meeting.
Hamburg, Germany - July 2 2017: colourful and peaceful demonstration against climate change and g20 summit
Yogyakarta,Indonesia, September/30/2019- Thousands of students staged rallies to demand Revision of the Criminal Code Book (RKUHP) to the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (DPR-RI)

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano