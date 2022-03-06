Images

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
2132810377

Item ID: 2132810377

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano