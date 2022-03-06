Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Kyiv, Kiev / Ukraine - September 20 2019 - People with banners protest as part of a climate change march. Climate, and demand urgent action on climate change. Global Climate Strike.
CLUJ - SEPT 1: People join a protest against the Romanian Government that passed a law allowing the gold extraction project at Rosia Montana against the people's will. On Sept 1, 2013 in Cluj, Romania
London, England/United Kingdom - march 23rd 2019: Put It To The People Brexit protest signs, placards and flags
London, England / United kingdom - August 31 2019 Prorogue Parliament, protest against decision to suspend Parliament with stop Brexit protest
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - SEPT 22: People join the protests for the 22nd day against the plan to open Europe's largest open-cast goldmine in the Rosia Montana on Sept 22, 2013 in Bucharest, Romania.
Stockholm/Sweden - Sep 20 2019: School students holding demonstration banners when taking part in Fridays for Future school strike for the climate
Flag At At The Rebellion Extinction Demonstration On The Dam At 6-1-2020 Amsterdam The Netherlands 2020

See more

1607454520

See more

1607454520

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810363

Item ID: 2132810363

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano