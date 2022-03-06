Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: Activists march from BBC House to Trafalgar Sq participating in a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Reims France May 18, 2019 View of unknown Yellow Jackets protesters marching against the policy of President Macron on Saturday afternoon
London / England - April 15 2019: Climate activists during Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, England, UK.
Boston, Massachusetts (USA)- June 14, 2020. The Association of the Pakistanis Physician met at the Boston Public Library to request justice for George Floyd. Group of protester caring identical signs
Amsterdam/The Netherlands-March 10th 2019: 40.000 people attend the Dutch climate march
Demonstration of the yellow vests - Act 13 - Violent clash with the police, Paris France 09/02/2018
Anti-Fascist & No to Tommy Robinson demonstration in London- 09/ 12/ 2018
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 11: protest against economic crisis in Milan november 11, 2011. Students manifests in the streets against the economic crisis and against the govern.

See more

88604053

See more

88604053

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810357

Item ID: 2132810357

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: Activists march from BBC House to Trafalgar Sq participating in a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano