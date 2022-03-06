Images

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: Activists march from BBC House to Trafalgar Sq participating in a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Brussels, Belgium. 8th March 2019. Women take part in a rally during the International Women's Day.
New York City, October 13, 2019: Rally calling for impeachment proceedings against President Trump in Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.
TIMISOARA, ROMANIA - JANUARY 22 2017: Group of protesters against amnesty law which the Romanian Government wants to introduce. Protest took place in Opera Square in the city center.
Washington, D.C. / USA - Oct 15 2020: No Confirmation Until Inauguration Protest, Near the Supreme Court
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, October 18th, 2020, Be a warrior sign, at Antimask AntiCovid, Anti Vaccine meeting, demonstration in downtown.
2020,August,16,Bangkok,Thailand, Ten thousand of anti-government protesters flock at Democracy monument to protest against the government and demand for new constitution and monarchy reform
New York City, May 29, 2020: Protest against police brutality following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and the hands of police in Lower Manhattan.

Item ID: 2132810351

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: Activists march from BBC House to Trafalgar Sq participating in a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano

