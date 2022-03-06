Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: Activists march from BBC House to Trafalgar Sq participating in a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
MUNICH, BAVARIA / GERMANY - JULY 13, 2019: People attending the Gay Pride parade also known as Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Munich, Germany.
Tübingen, Germany - January 20, 2008: The Carnival of Tübingen, colorful costumes and elaborate parades are part of one of the most important carnivals in Germany
Demonstration of the yellow vests - Act 13 - Violent clash with the police, Paris France 09/02/2018
Puerto Montt - Chile; November 22, 2019: People of Puerto Montt continue to express themselves in favor of dignified life and a constituent assembly.
LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - MARCH 23, 2019: People's Vote March, Put It to The People
Los Angeles, CA / USA - June 17, 2020: Sign that reads 'Free the Kids Cage the Cops' at the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles demonstration again District Attorney Jackie Lacey
4th November 2017, London, United Kingdom:-Pro Palestine demonstrators march through London against the Balfour declaration of 1917 and the on going Israeli occupation

See more

750286117

See more

750286117

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810337

Item ID: 2132810337

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: Activists march from BBC House to Trafalgar Sq participating in a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano