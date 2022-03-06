Images

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
Hong Kong - 8Dec2019: Over 800 Thousand people rally at Causeway Bay, demand for universal suffrage, 2020 direct democratic elections for Legislative Council without functional constituency
Chisinau, Moldova - June 24 2018: anti-government rally after the election of the Mayor of Chisinau
Hong Kong - 7Jul2019: 230,000 Hongkongers march on streets of Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon, gathered at Salisbury Garden, against Hong Kong's extradition bill.
Hong Kong - 14Jul2019: Hongkongers march in Sha Tin against Hong Kong's extradition bill, shaken by unprecedented violence by riot police pepper sprayed protesters. Banner contains 5 demands to HK gov
Helsinki, Finland - 03.06.2020: Finnish Person Protesting, Helsinki in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Protest / March, Protesting Against Racism in the City, Holding a Powerful Protest Sign
Hong Kong - 8Dec2019: Over 800 Thousand people rally at Causeway Bay, demand for universal suffrage, 2020 direct democratic elections for Legislative Council without functional constituency
New York City, October 13, 2019: Rally calling for impeachment proceedings against President Trump in Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

Item ID: 2132810317

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano