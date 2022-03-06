Images

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
2132810305

Item ID: 2132810305

Loredana Sangiuliano

