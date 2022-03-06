Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano
CU closed sign hanging on the entrance door of a small cafe. Out of business
PINE HEAVEN Signpost from wood in the forest
New York City, May 29, 2020: Rally against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in Lower Manhattan.
Sign in the Villa Borghese gardens
New York, New York. - April 22, 2017: People carrying signs as they participate in The March for Science in Manhattan in 2017 in New York City.
London, United Kingdom - February 4, 2017:Stop Article 50 Rally.A rally was held outside Downing Street to try to tell Prime Minister May that she doesn't have the support of all the people for Brexit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132810295

Item ID: 2132810295

London, England, UK - March 6, 2022: An activist holds a placard at Trafalgar Square to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Loredana Sangiuliano

Loredana Sangiuliano