Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Logical tasks for the preschool class. Child employment, fine motor skils training, learning to keep focus, task completion, children motivation. DIY Montessori theme activities at home.
Child playing with different color wooden rings. Sequence, fine motor skills, therapy task for education and brain exercise. Counting math play game. Montessori type implement. Wooden toys.
Put correct amount pom poms in silicone cake cup. 5 minute carfts. DIY children home activity. Early education, fine motoric skills. Elementary school mathematics
Child playing with different color wooden rings. Sequence, fine motor skills, therapy task for education and brain exercise. Counting math play game. Montessori type implement. Wooden toys.
Child playing with different color wooden rings. Sequence, fine motor skills, therapy task for education and brain exercise. Counting math play game. Montessori type implement. Wooden toys.
Kid plays with a radiation slime filled with tiny foam beads. The concept of a happy and fun childhood.
Cards of different textures. Sensory device for infants or children with disabilities. occupational therapy, autism, special needs,
cubes for logical tasks. A tool for the child's perception, concentration, logical and analytical thinking. Implement for measuring a child's intelligence, training patience, maintenance of attention

See more

2120589779

See more

2120589779

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124986846

Item ID: 2124986846

Logical tasks for the preschool class. Child employment, fine motor skils training, learning to keep focus, task completion, children motivation. DIY Montessori theme activities at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4928 × 3280 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Studio.G photography

Studio.G photography