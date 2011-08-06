Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A little joyful girl in pink sits with a laptop at the table. The concept of childrens online learning and the use of digital technologies by children.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5194 × 3463 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG