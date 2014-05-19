Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Little Grebe (Tachybaptus ruficollis) Swimming in Water catching fish. This Waterfowl bird is member of the Grebe family. Wildlife Scene of Nature in Europe.
Formats
3991 × 2662 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG