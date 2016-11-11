Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Little girls sisters in the morning in bed. Vintage style, Winter Holidays, Christmas and New Year. Studio photo.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5441 × 3627 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG