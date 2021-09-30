Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096961019
Little girl wearing face mask over blue background. Waist up portrait of a baby girl with medical mask. Coronavirus outbreak, Covid-19 protection
G
By Gecko Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbabybackgroundbluechildcopy spacecoronaviruscovid19denimdiseaseepidemicfaceflugesturegirlgoodhandshappyhealthhealth carehealthcarehumanhygieneillinfectioninfluenzajeanslikelittlemaskmedicalmedicineoutbreakoverpandemicpersonportraitpreventionprotectionrespiratorysafetyshirtsickthumbs upupviruswaistwearingyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist