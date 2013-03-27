Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Little girl sitting on the floor with decorated basket and painted eggs preparing for Easter day
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3000 × 2138 pixels • 10 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 713 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG