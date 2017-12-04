Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A little girl in a red sundress is sitting on a table and holding a mug in her hands. Nearby there are apples pancakes and there is a samovar with bagels.
little girl in a red dress on a background of the Christmas tree
Little girl wearing red headband and ornamental shirt pouring tea from samovar celebrating Maslenitsa
little boy in the cook's cap on the background of the products
Little girl wearing red headband and ornamental shirt holding cup of tea from samovar celebrating Maslenitsa
Boy, writing letter to Santa
Little girl on a New Years background
Beautiful toddler baby girl with gifts near christmas tree.

See more

763757950

See more

763757950

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125428299

Item ID: 2125428299

A little girl in a red sundress is sitting on a table and holding a mug in her hands. Nearby there are apples pancakes and there is a samovar with bagels.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4020 × 2680 pixels • 13.4 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga Serdiuk

Olga Serdiuk