Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A little girl in a red sundress is sitting on a table. Nearby there are apples pancakes and there is a samovar with bagels.
little girl 2 - 4 years in a red dress draws intently the pictures on the eggs with watercolors . at the head of the child ears of a rabbit preparing for Easter
Little toddler with watercolors and brush
little girl 2 - 4 years in a red dress draws intently the pictures on the eggs with watercolors . at the head of the child ears of a rabbit preparing for Easter
little girl 2 - 4 years in a red dress draws intently the pictures on the eggs with watercolors . at the head of the child ears of a rabbit preparing for Easter
funny little boy in Santa Claus costume, playing with baubles, isolated on white background
little girl 2 - 4 years in a red dress draws intently the pictures on the eggs with watercolors . at the head of the child ears of a rabbit preparing for Easter
little girl 2 - 4 years in a red dress draws intently the pictures on the eggs with watercolors . at the head of the child ears of a rabbit preparing for Easter

See more

593516828

See more

593516828

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125428293

Item ID: 2125428293

A little girl in a red sundress is sitting on a table. Nearby there are apples pancakes and there is a samovar with bagels.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4040 × 2767 pixels • 13.5 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 685 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga Serdiuk

Olga Serdiuk