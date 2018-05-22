Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Little girl with pigtails, sunglasses, eats a lollipop in teal costume with pink unicorn. Sitting on a vintage car pink sheet metal toy. Framing half a bust on a white backdrop.
A Portrait of beautiful woman with bright colors dreadlocks. woman on flower background
Young girl with lemon fruit. Little girl eating lemon isolated on pink background. Child playing with lemon
A girl holds in two hands multicolored candies on a stick, showing them to the camera. sweet life. childhood with sweets
Pretty girl with lollypops isolated on white
Little girl pretend to be old applying lipstick and wearing hair rollers
Sexy woman wearing many sunglasses
funny housewife with curlers and cup on white background

See more

69913270

See more

69913270

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137314843

Item ID: 2137314843

Little girl with pigtails, sunglasses, eats a lollipop in teal costume with pink unicorn. Sitting on a vintage car pink sheet metal toy. Framing half a bust on a white backdrop.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3969 × 5954 pixels • 13.2 × 19.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DavideSchiara

DavideSchiara