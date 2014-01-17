Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Little girl with pigtails, sunglasses, eats a lollipop in teal costume with pink unicorn. Sitting on a vintage car pink sheet metal toy. Full length photography on white background.
Sexy secretary by the phone wearing a pink wig Ã¢Â?Â? isolated
Girl sex DJ. Playful style. Minimal pop art Nightclubs party
girl master with mouse ears and a wrench
Young woman with bicycle over colorful pink background
cheerful blond girl, funny photo shoot in the studio
Making a surprise for him. Sexy young housewife kneading the dough on the table
Young girl posing with skateboard. Urban culture concept.

See more

1514713073

See more

1514713073

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137312803

Item ID: 2137312803

Little girl with pigtails, sunglasses, eats a lollipop in teal costume with pink unicorn. Sitting on a vintage car pink sheet metal toy. Full length photography on white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3974 × 5961 pixels • 13.2 × 19.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DavideSchiara

DavideSchiara