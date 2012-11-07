Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Little girl with pigtails, sunglasses, eats a lollipop in teal costume with pink unicorn. Sitting on a vintage car pink sheet metal toy. Full length photography on white background.
So, where have you been? Sexy young housewife standing with a rolling pin in her hand
Beautiful sexual girl blonde in bright color gown for summer on brown background
Pretty young brunette woman 20s wearing white summer clothes hat eyeglasses hold in hand plastic cup of cola or soda sitting driving moped isolated on pastel pink colour background studio portrait
Portrait of a bright fashion model with blue hair wearing swimsuit over pink background. Beauty, fashion concept. Pin-up style.
girl master with mouse ears and a wrench
Girl in the PinUp style on the pink background with the communist phone in hand
crazy halloween maid vacuuming

See more

495062596

See more

495062596

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137312801

Item ID: 2137312801

Little girl with pigtails, sunglasses, eats a lollipop in teal costume with pink unicorn. Sitting on a vintage car pink sheet metal toy. Full length photography on white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3982 × 5973 pixels • 13.3 × 19.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DavideSchiara

DavideSchiara