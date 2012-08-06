Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Little girl with pigtails, in blue costume with colourful hearts, in sunglasses eating a lollipop, photographed in the studio with a white backdrop.
pretty glamorous woman in a striped shirt dark glasses make-up on face model style
Sexy retro pin-up girl with sunglasses and red lipstick wearing red striped shirt and white hot pants. Standing against white wall.
Beautiful glamour girl, isolated on white
Young blonde woman wearing sunglasses fashion portrait
sexy young blonde woman in nice summer clothes, posing on yellow background in studio. Fashion photo
Close-up portrait of nice cute cool lovely glamorous attractive magnificent girl with pigtail pony-tail touching sun glasses opened mouth isolated over bright vivid red background
Fashionable shirt beautiful woman sunglasses brown background

See more

1501342145

See more

1501342145

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137098087

Item ID: 2137098087

Little girl with pigtails, in blue costume with colourful hearts, in sunglasses eating a lollipop, photographed in the studio with a white backdrop.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3919 × 5879 pixels • 13.1 × 19.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DavideSchiara

DavideSchiara