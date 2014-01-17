Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Little girl with pigtails, beach goggles, eat a lollipop in pink and fuchsia costume with unicorns. Next to it a vintage toy car in pink sheet metal. Full-length photo on a white background
Angry girl in lingerie talking on an old phone
Image of pretty young girl sitting inside box and holding lollypop while looking upwards
Smiling pretty woman in pink lingerie and with curlers in her hair posing over pink background. Beauty, fashion concept. Pin-up style.
Full length portrait of a pretty woman in pink lingerie and with curlers in her hair over pink background. Beauty, fashion concept. Pin-up style.
Smiling girl with blue curlers talking by red telephone. Young happy woman with blue curlers calling by retro phone. Portrain of an atractive female using a vintage phone.
Portrait of Sexy and Sensual Caucasian Blond Female in Pink Short Dress and Sneakers. Sitting on White Prop. Over White. Vertical Image Orientation
Beautiful DJ girl on decks on the party,blonde model wearing pink bra , candy girl

See more

70404082

See more

70404082

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137310831

Item ID: 2137310831

Little girl with pigtails, beach goggles, eat a lollipop in pink and fuchsia costume with unicorns. Next to it a vintage toy car in pink sheet metal. Full-length photo on a white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3987 × 5980 pixels • 13.3 × 19.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DavideSchiara

DavideSchiara