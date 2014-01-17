Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Little girl with pigtails, beach goggles, eat a lollipop in pink and fuchsia costume with unicorns. Next to it a vintage toy car in pink sheet metal. Full-length photo on a white background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3987 × 5980 pixels • 13.3 × 19.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG