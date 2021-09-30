Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094365176
A little girl holds index finger near mouth, showing a gesture of silence. Isolated on white background. Shh. Secret. selective focus.
A
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableattractivebabybackgroundbeautifulbeautybrunettecasualcaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcutedaughteremotioneuropeanexpressionfacefacialfashionfemalefinefingerfunfunnygesturegirlhandhappinesshappyhumanisolatedkidlipslittlemodelonepeoplepersonportraitprettysecretshowingsilencesmallsmilestandingsweetwhiteyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist