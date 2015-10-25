Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
little cute Armenian girl sit in retro vintage wardrobe and playing hide-and-seek in country house and having fun, concept of simple life and spring
Beautiful bride on wedding day
Beautiful blonde hair bride near the pacale. Women in an elegant white wedding dress
portrait of a beautiful Muslim woman in traditional Islamic clothing and cover their heads.
Pretty brunette bride in a luxurious wedding dress posing in interior
beautiful young bride standing beside a large window waiting. Beautiful caucasian bride getting ready for the wedding ceremony
beautiful blonde bride preparing for her wedding
happy teenage girl sitting near christmas tree. Happy young lady with curlu hair gifts by the fireplace near the Christmas tree. New year concept. Xmas.

See more

1488376985

See more

1488376985

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136151281

Item ID: 2136151281

little cute Armenian girl sit in retro vintage wardrobe and playing hide-and-seek in country house and having fun, concept of simple life and spring

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KlavdiyaV

KlavdiyaV