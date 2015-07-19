Images

Image
Little children play and exploring in the vegetables garden. Concept for eco friendly and earth day by nature cultivation and sustainable living by grow your own food at home.
Sibling
Family.
Happy pregnant woman and her husband have fun in the park.
father and daughter. man and beautiful little girl outdoors in park
father and daughter. man and beautiful little girl outdoors in park in summer
Children with vegetables
Children soiled with paint, embrace, having fun and show his dirty hands to the camera. Child has fun and painting / drawing. Children's creativity. Art for baby. Emotions. Children playing. Delight.

417880528

417880528

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132711521

Item ID: 2132711521

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5296 × 2979 pixels • 17.7 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natee K Jindakum

Natee K Jindakum