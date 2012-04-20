Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a little brunette girl in a shiny dress with sequins stands barefoot on a white cube and laughs, a crown with bunny ears on her head, a lollipop in hand, confetti and Christmas tree toys on the floor
happy birthday baby girl with Colored confetti on a yellow background,sitting on a white cube
Romantic little girl in beautiful pink dress.Designer collection. Origami and minimalism. Fashion children. Romantic little girl in beautiful pink dress.
business success, childhood, happy easter. small girl child in bunny ears with many dollars money. finance and banking, agile business. happy easter, inheritance, future life, saving, trust fund
Toddler girl with colorful umbrella on rainy day, beautiful reflection on puddle
Slovakian folklore woman

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132533747

Item ID: 2132533747

a little brunette girl in a shiny dress with sequins stands barefoot on a white cube and laughs, a crown with bunny ears on her head, a lollipop in hand, confetti and Christmas tree toys on the floor

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Antipina Natalia

Antipina Natalia