Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094660445
Little boy with telescope looking at stars in evening
P
By Pixel-Shot
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
astronomybackgroundboycaucasianchildchildhoodcuriositycutedarkdevicediscoverydistanceequipmenteveningfargrowthhomeindoorsinstrumentkidlatelenslittlelookingmagnificationmagnifymodernnightobservationopticalpeoplepersonplanetplayportraitresearchroomsciencescientificsearchskysmartspacestarsstudytelescopeuniverseviewwatchzoom
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist