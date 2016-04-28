Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Little boy in a ski suit, goggles and helmet is skiing on the ski slope. Ski vacation during vacation. children's skis
Young preschool child, followed by his father, skiing on snow slope in ski resort in Austria, wintertime
child skier with a trainer learns to ride on the ski track in winter on a snow mountain
Sporting girlfriend in winter woods
Young woman sliding down a ski slope
Young woman sliding down a ski slope in a straight line

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133661865

Item ID: 2133661865

Little boy in a ski suit, goggles and helmet is skiing on the ski slope. Ski vacation during vacation. children's skis

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

M Glavan