Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Little boy is sitting on a desk and playing with a wireless keyboard and widescreen monitor in a home office workplace.
Music lesson. Long-haired girl in blue dress sitting at the synthesizer and looking concentrated
Little girl learning the piano during quarantine. Coronavirus concept.
Kid with laptop
A happy toddler learn how to use a laptop computer
little asian girl happy smile using laptop on white background
Profile view of cute toddler sitting on top of a desk, looking attentively at laptop display and smiling.
little boy with a computer on a white

See more

81709375

See more

81709375

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133445213

Item ID: 2133445213

Little boy is sitting on a desk and playing with a wireless keyboard and widescreen monitor in a home office workplace.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BLACKDAY