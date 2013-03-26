Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a little boy of 2 years sits in a white jacket on a blue background and thinks laughs happy sad sadness cheerful advertisement for children
Angry little girl over white background
Baby boy isolated on white background
Asian baby wearing white rompers
Attractive little boy sitting on a white isolated background looking up
Cute Asian boy are take confidence and fighter signal
Portrait of adorable baby girl. Isolated on white background with copy space
Beautiful little girl portrait. Place for text.

See more

1344960677

See more

1344960677

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123074397

Item ID: 2123074397

a little boy of 2 years sits in a white jacket on a blue background and thinks laughs happy sad sadness cheerful advertisement for children

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2624 × 3936 pixels • 8.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kateryna Mazur

Kateryna Mazur