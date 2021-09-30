Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101977016
little blue heron (Egretta caerulea) on tree trunk, river Rio Tarcoles, Costa Rica
americaamericananimalanimal wildlifeanimals in the wildbeakbillbirdbirdingbirdwatchingbluecaeruleacentral americaconservationcostacosta ricaegrettaegretta caeruleafaunafeatherfishinggreengreyhabitatheronhorizontalhuntinglagoonlittlelittle blue heronmarshnationalnational parknatureornithologyoutdoorperchedphotographyplumagericariverswamptropicalwadingwaterwildwildernesswildlifewing
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
