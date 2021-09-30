Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086915939
Little asian girl with bandage plaster on her arm after Covid-19 vaccination. Injection covid vaccine, healthcare for children
k
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultbackgroundboychildrenclinicconceptcoronacoronaviruscovid-19diseasefemalefluhandhappyhealthhealth carehospitalimmunityimmunizationinfection preventioninfluenzainjectinginjectioninoculationisolatedkidsmaskmask facemedicalmedicineneedlepatchpatientpatient vaccinationpatient vaccinepersonpreventionprotective masksmileteenagerteensvaccinavaccinatingvaccinationvaccine roll-outviruswoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist