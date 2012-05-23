Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lisbon,Portugal-February 22,2022: Humberto Delgado Airport known as Portela Airport is an international airport located 7 km northeast from the city centre of Lisbon
Formats
7547 × 5034 pixels • 25.2 × 16.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG