Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio Da Luz - 02 27 2022; Liga BWIN game between SL Benfica and Vitoria Sport Clube; Geny Catamo gets stopped by Joao Mario
Formats
1991 × 2987 pixels • 6.6 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG